AEW Rewind: Eddie Kingston’s dream about CM Punk, tension between Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

“Road to Full Gear,” hyped Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk, Young Bucks & Adam Cole versus Christian Cage & Jurassic Express, Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team, and Lucha Bros versus FTR.

The highlight was Kingston interpreting the meaning of a dream he had about Punk.

Kingston: The night before I fought Bryan (Danielson), I had a dream. A dream of a snail crawling on the edge of a razor blade. I still don’t know what that dream means. I don’t know if I’m the snail. Am I the razor blade? And it confused me. Then, after the match, and I walked to the back and I felt you, Punk. I felt you smiling at me, laughing at me. I realized that you’re the slug, and I’m the razor blade. I asked God for a mission, Punk. And for my sins, he gave me you. And I slowly realized as I yelled at you that, yes, you can change. You can become a better CM Punk, but, first, you have to get through me. I am your karma, Punk. I am the karma for everybody you ever, ever disrespected, anybody you ever gave a headache to because the great CM Punk wasn’t feeling it that day or the great CM Punk just didn’t like you because you did something to piss him off. It is in your instinct, Phil, to be a manipulative, narcissistic, two-faced scumbag. I know that’s your real nature. And that’s why karma has brought me to you. I don’t care about winning or losing when it comes to you. All I care about is beating you up and making you pay for all the years of bullshit you put people through. I am your karma, Phil. I’m going to get you, and then I will allow you to change.

Looking past Kingston biting on style from Miro’s redeemer angle, that is a pretty provocative promo. It paints Punk as a bad guy on a collision course with karma. Since Punk has been cherished throughout his return, it brings up the question of whether or not Kingston’s ramblings are just that of a madman in the AEW universe. I’m curious how AEW reconciles this story within the confines of a wrestling match when one participant doesn’t care about the outcome. It sounds like Kingston has accepted defeat already and taking the easy way out by trying to win the moral victory in his mind.

Touching on story beats on Elevation and Dark, Fuego 2 (masked luchador who resembles Cody Rhodes) returned to the ring with Fuego del Sol as his tag partner, Men of the Year ambushed Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager then Santana and Ortiz made the save, and Dante Martin beat Frankie Kazarian with cheating help from Lio Rush. Martin was unaware of the shenanigans.

The most intriguing bit was tension teased between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander. On Dark, Statlander ran in for the save when bad girls served a post-match stomp session on Soho. Statlander and Soho shook hands as future TBS Championship tournament competitors, but Soho pulled the bush league gesture of not releasing her grip. On Elevation, Soho made the save with a steel pipe when ruffians were stomping Statlander. Soho swung, but her target ducked out. Soho was able to stop short of bashing Statlander, however, the alien’s trust was tentative. Even though the crisis of misunderstanding was averted, all is not kosher.

Max Caster announced a rap concert Friday night (Nov. 12) in Minneapolis.

Tony Khan has a request to fans for this week’s packed slate of shows.

Being the Elite

“Hot Jelly Bean Challenge In The Midwest” - Being The Elite, Ep. 281 (here) featured:

Young Bucks and Adam Cole cut promos on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express with goofy insults in advance to the Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear.

Elite sneaker shopping spree.

Aubrey Edwards approached 2point0 about being included for the Elite GM game update. They took offense at their stats and tried to bride Edwards for improvement.

Nick Jackson made prank calls while icing his foot injury from when Luchasaurus threw him off stage. Nick didn’t want to walk, so he took a horse carriage to a casino.

Kris Statlander choked out Wheeler Yuta during film study.

The Bucks visited the St. Louis arch.

Nick’s foot was medically cleared to compete at the PPV.

Sammy Guevara defeated Colt Cabana to advance in the #1 contender tournament for the BTE Championship. The game was finger kicking field goals on the table.

Cole entered his hotel room to find Alex Reynolds and John Silver lounging under the covers of his bed. He played their games to suggest changing their names to Stupid and Reject. Cole also told them to manage each other’s buttholes. The Dark Order duo was unfazed. Reynolds and Silver kept up their BTE bit with suggestions for Cole to change his catchphrase. Cole exited in exasperation, so they went to sleep in his bed.

The Bucks and Cole ate spicy jelly beans. Hot sweats dripped. Orange Cassidy joined in and called it a nightmare.

We’ll close with a new BUDGE t-shirt immortalizing John Silver and Alex Reynolds stealing a kiss on Adam Cole’s cheeks.