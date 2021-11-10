Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider notes Finn Balor missed a live event in Leeds, England last night for precautionary reasons. He has what they describe as “a minor issue” but it’s unknown what that is right now. The crowd was apparently told he was out with an injury.

The Wrestling Observer notes that with the NXT youth movement, WWE has been looking to release longtime veterans from the brand.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that prior to his release, WWE had talked about a major push for both Karrion Kross & Scarlett on the main roster, one that would make him a top star.

For whatever it’s worth, on her “Green With Envy” podcast, Chelsea Green claims she was told “someone at the top of the NXT food chain” called Ring of Honor and told them not to hire her.

Fightful Select says content creators for UpUpDownDown have stopped producing anything because they want Xavier Woods to get a bigger cut financially. The brand could be back up and running if the issue gets resolved.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.