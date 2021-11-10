All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Last week, Dynamite opened with our favorite cowboy interrupting Kenny Omega’s post-match beatdown. Then, CM Punk called out Eddie Kingston, and Adam Cole ate a conchairto backstage. The AAA Tag Champs FTR successfully defended their titles against actual luchadors, Aero Star & Samuray Del Sol, and Nyla Rose made it known that she wasn’t threatened by Hikaru Shida. The Inner Circle chose their opponents from American Top Team, including Dan Lambert, but not Page VanZant (because Jericho is scared of her), and Jamie Hayter moved on in the TBS Championship tournament (thanks to some shenanigans by her friends) while MJF and Darby brawled in the audience. Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo had a match, but everyone was too excited by the stare-down between Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard to notice. John Silver tried to get the audience excited about a deep-cut internet joke, and, finally, Miro squeezed Orange Cassidy almost to death to move on in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

This Week’s Headliner:

Tonight the match the wrestling world is waiting for becomes official. Kenny Omega puts his World Championship on the line when he signs the contract for his match with Hangman Adam Page. Despite Adam Page’s cool demeanor, it wouldn’t be a contract singing without some pandemonium, especially if you consider the wild cards that are The Elite and The Dark Order. But hey, as long as that pen hits the paper, nothing matters! It’s cowboy season baby!

The Title Scene:

The World Women’s Champion is teaming up with Rebel and Jamie Hayter to take on her Full Gear opponent Tay Conti with Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa by her side. This match has so much hatred built in that it should be fun and chaotic to watch. Not only are Britt and Tay scheduled to fight on Saturday, but Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter are slotted to wrestle each other next in the TBS tournament, a slot that Jamie defeated Anna to earn. Not to mention all the “fight forever” drama between Britt and Thunder Rosa. It’s like a powder keg waiting to explode! Also, Rebel will be there.

Tonight PAC, a true ride or die friend to The Tag Team Champions, is softening up one-half of their opponents for Full Gear with a one-on-one match with Dax Harwood. This one will be hard-hitting and probably full of cheating, and maybe even a run-in from the champs!

Sammy Guevara may be the TNT Champion, but he’s just another member of The Inner Circle ready to kick Dan Lambert’s ass at Full Gear. It’s the go home show, and you know we can’t have a go home show without an unnecessarily long talking segment from Chris Jericho with Sammy standing behind him going, “Yeah! You tell him!”

TBS Championship tournament is still ongoing, just not tonight. Last week we got a backstage segment between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida to promote the tournament, so maybe we get more of those tonight.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Bryan Danielson is in the finals of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament this Saturday at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun before Miro tries to destroy his everything. So tonight he goes one-on-one with fan-favorite Rocky Romero.

-Call the presses!! Lio Rush’s Dynamite debut is actually happening!! Tonight he partners with a reluctant Dante Martin against his friends Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty. It should be a totally normal match with no drama.

-MJF and Darby Allin flirting fighting.

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET to see how all this plays out.