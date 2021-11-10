Jeff Jarrett’s worst guitar shot: ‘I busted him open two or three’ times

Kurt Angle may have the perfect target for a classic Jeff Jarrett guitar shot; however, fortune did not favour the Olympic gold medalist in these encounters.

Jarrett vs. Angle was a storied rivalry in the days of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Impact! In a new interview, Jarrett reveals how Angle was unfortunately on the receiving end of some particularly punishing guitar shots.

“There was a series with me and Kurt Angle. We were going at it. Man, for whatever reason — he has a great target, a nice, bald head, he’s easy, he doesn’t mind pain whatsoever — there were two or three in a row several weeks apart. I busted him open two or three consecutive times,” Jarrett tells Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “It happens. I’ve been hit by my own guitar a couple of times, so I feel the pain. It has happened more than you’d think that, ‘Man, that was a pretty stiff shot.’ It happens. As they say, it’s not ballet.

“Sometimes I'll say it’s doctored up pretty good and other times not very much at all. There are harder guitars than others. Through the years and the tricks of the trade, it’s still not a perfect science,” he says of his iconic weaponized instruments. “Guitars nowadays are much more durable than they used to be. Strings are sometimes left on, sometimes they cut my hands. That can be dangerous. Other times they can be replaced by anything: plastic, fishing lines. It just depends. Sometimes no strings.”

Jarrett, the host of the My World podcast, details his encounter with the legendary Chuck Norris at Survivor Series 1994.

“Chuck Norris is from Texas. Survivor Series was in San Antonio. Somehow, someway — I’m not sure if I volunteered or if I got the short straw and was the young guy on the team. I’ve always taken it with a badge of honor and maybe I was an idiot at times. I had no problem doing it,” the “King of the Mountain” explains. “He obviously knows how to throw a kick and he put it right in there.

“Oh, it landed. It landed. If it had caught me in the throat, that would have been the end of the story. It was right square on the chest, exactly where Chuck wanted to place it. I’ll say that.”

Jarrett’s impressive title accomplishments include four WCW championships, six NWA World Heavyweight Championships, two AAA Mega Championships and six WWF Intercontinental title reigns. He brings his wealth of experience, from active wrestling to promoting, to his six-month-old My World podcast.

“During the pandemic, I was off the road for the first time, really in my lifetime, for an extended period,” he explains. “I watched The Last Dance with Michael Jordan. I’m a Bulls fan, I’m a basketball junkie. I loved it. When I watched it, the lightbulb went off, ‘Okay, there may be infotainment. There may be some entertainment to this.’ Getting a couple of reps behind me now and with Conrad [Thompson} steering the ship and picking the topics, I really had no idea how much fun I’d have with it.

“I have now approached my podcast like I approach anything in life, if I’m going to do this I want to do it to the best I can. If someone is going to sit down — just like if someone is going to buy a wrestling ticket or pay-per-view or invest three hours of their time at a live event — I’m a promoter at heart, an entertainer born and bred. I know the value of someone investing their time. People have so many options today. If someone is going to invest in My World and push play and listen for an hour or two hours, I want to make sure I’m doing everything in my power... to give them an in-depth recollection. Working with the researchers and Conrad, I really didn’t know I'd have this much fun. I’m really enjoying going back and looking at the stories,” he concludes. “The old quote, ‘To teach is to learn twice.’ Well, to reminisce is to learn twice as well.”

