Rumor Roundup (Sept. 6, 2018): HBK plans, Nia Jax injury, WWE holiday schedule, more!

Local advertising is listing Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee for Super Show-Down’s Undertaker vs. Triple H match, per Wrestling Observer Live listeners in Australia.

Nia Jax was at the Performance Center this week for physical therapy on her leg, according to PW Insider. Jax has denied being injured, but hasn’t wrestled since July.

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is advertising “special Friday edition of Monday Night Raw” for Dec. 28, 2018. Insider says this will air as a taped show on New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Monday. Wrestler Observer says WWE’s schedule indicates the Christmas Eve Raw, and the Christmas & New Year’s Day SmackDown episodes will be pre-taped, as well.

Attendance at this week’s SmackDown wasn’t great, based on some fan reports from Detroit which said about 40% of the arena was tarped off.

Several sources noted James Ellsworth was backstage with WWE on Tuesday in order to film for a special focused on the company’s women’s roster.

