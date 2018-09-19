Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the current plan is indeed to do Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker & Kane at WWE Crown Jewel.

PW Insider says Alexa Bliss’s injury is legit but plans are for her to return to team with Braun Strowman if she can get cleared by the time their second match is scheduled. No word on when that may be.

Court Bauer is now saying Pentagon and Fenix are both committed to MLW “through the end of 2019 at the very least,” which would end rumors of the duo signing with WWE.

Mia Yim has been at the WWE Performance Center this week and may have signed an NXT deal, according to PW Insider.

That site also says WWE has decided on a location for Axxess at WrestleMania 35 and it’s likely the New Jersey Perfoming Arts Center in Newark.

