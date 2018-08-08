Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The No Holds Barred podcast says Brock Lesnar met with Vince McMahon prior to Raw last week and said he wants to work in both WWE and UFC.

There’s still an expectation that multiple matches currently set for SummerSlam could be changed in some way.

Per PW Insider, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart were backstage at SmackDown Live this week.

Paige was apparently at Monday Night Raw this week to do a photoshoot.

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. is expected to be announced for ALL IN at some point in the very near future. PW Insider says Omega vs. Rey Mysterio was planned at one point but that was obviously changed.

