Rumor Roundup (Aug. 7, 2018): Ambrose return, nWo reunion, Aleister Black status, Asuka plans, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors.

Rumors for the Day:

Dean Ambrose is due back “within the next month” according to PW Insider. One source told them he’ll be at SummerSlam, but didn’t confirm he’d work the show, just that he’ll return to storylines “around that timeframe”.

Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall filmed something at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Florida last week. Wrestling Observer says its unknown if WWE is involved. Hogan is teasing an Oct. 27 release or update for his website.

A Dave Meltzer comment on The Observer Board about the seriousness of Aleister Black’s groin injury has fans concerned about his availability for next weekend’s TakeOver.

That’s also lead to talk of a debuting Matt Riddle being used in TakeOver’s main event.

WWE may not be done adding to the SmackDown Women’s title match at SummerSlam. WrestlingNew.co says they’ve heard Asuka could be added to make it a Fatal 4Way.

