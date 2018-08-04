Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Daniel Bryan still hasn’t signed a new deal with WWE, per the Observer, but they have started giving him more house shows off so he has a lighter schedule.

The Raw tag team title match at SummerSlam is expected to feature multiple teams. The Revival are expected to be in that mix.

According to the Observer, most of the Mae Young Classic wrestlers are in Orlando and are there to practice their matches over the weekend.

Per WrestlingDVDNetwork, WWE will release a “Best of WWE 24” DVD later this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says the belief among New Japan doctors is it will be nine to 12 months before Hiromu Takahashi can return from his neck injury.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!