Rumor Roundup (Aug. 31, 2018): Reigns title plans, Strowman, Heyman’s WWE future, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE “is looking to build a lengthy title reign” for Universal champion Roman Reigns, which means don’t expect Braun Strowman to win at Hell in a Cell.

Drew McIntyre is probably going to be the next challenger for Reigns, says SI.

While Wrestling Observer says there’s no truth to talk Kevin Owens might be paired with Paul Heyman when he returns to TV, that hasn’t slowed the rumor mill. Ringside News says they’ve heard WWE is considering putting Heyman with Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley or Ronda Rousey.

Toni Storm did suffer what The Observer says was a spine injury at last weekend’s NXT UK tapings. It’s “not believed to be too serious at this point”, but she hasn’t been evaluated yet.

Advance ticket sales for Super Show-Down in Melbourne are said to be good, per Wrestling Observer. WWE officials expect 60,000 tickets to be legitimately sold, but they’ll announce more than that.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.