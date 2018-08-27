Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

While Brock Lesnar is now gone to focus on his next fight in the UFC, he is expected back in WWE in the future.

There has been talk of Kurt Angle possibly wrestling full time and that’s why he was taken out of his role as General Manager but WrestleVotes indicates that’s not the case. That doesn’t mean he won’t wrestle at all, though.

WWE doesn’t currently have any plans of reversing its course with the Charlotte-Becky Lynch storyline.

There’s a lot of speculation that Neville could be showing up at ALL IN.

Per Cerrito Live, Jerry Jarrett is doing a new reality show with Jim Cornette and Scott Hall as judges.

