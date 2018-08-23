Rumor Roundup (Aug. 23, 2018): AJ Lee, Angle wrestling, Triple H’s Raw appearance, Lesnar, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There’s lots of talk about WWE reaching out to AJ Lee about a return for Evolution and the former Divas champ being open to the idea. You decide if Barnburner’s “Fired Up” podcast, The Ring Report, Slice Wrestling and others are worth pinning your hopes on.

Multiple sites also say Kurt Angle’s “vacation” from being Raw GM is so he can focus on training for an in-ring return. PW Insider doesn’t know if it’s for a regular or part time wrestling role. Bodyslam.net says he’ll be full-time.

Those two sites disagree about Triple H showing up on Raw to promote his upcoming match with Undertaker, however. Bodyslam claims it was a late call to fill time which would have been used for the originally scheduled Brock Lesnar appearance.

Insider, meanwhile, says that’s not true. They’re sticking to their report Lesnar was never planned to appear despite advertising to the contrary. Their sources told them if something had been needed, they’d have asked Paul Heyman to do an in-ring promo.

Lesnar’s focus is on fighting in the UFC in early 2019 for now, according to PW Insider’s story, but “the door is open” for a return to WWE “down the line”.

