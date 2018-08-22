Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Per PW Insider, Brock Lesnar flew home after SummerSlam and was never going to appear on Monday Night Raw, despite previous advertisements he would be there.

That site also says there was a plan in place to do Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre on Raw this week but that was obviously changed to Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler.

More from Insider: Erick Rowan is headed for surgery to repair his bicep tear sometime this week.

Rey Mysterio is expected to return to WWE shortly after he works the ALL IN event on Sept. 1.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan, pending their injuries, are apparently being taught how to be producers for WWE.

