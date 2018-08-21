Rumor Roundup (Aug. 21, 2018): Hell in a Cell matches, NXT call-ups, SummerSlam injury, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Top matches for next month’s Hell in a Cell PPV are expected to be Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy.

Several NXT call-ups are expected by next week’s Raw and SmackDown at the latest, says Barnburner’s “Fired Up” podcast. Speculation from Wrestling Observer Radio and elsewhere is focused on EC3 and Shayna Baszler.

SmackDown tag champ Rowan of the Bludgeon Brothers was injured at SummerSlam, according to PW Insider. The site says he was being evaluated Monday for an arm injury, possibly to his biceps.

Apollo Crews could be in line for a singles push coming out the break-up angle for his partnership with Titus O’Neil that started on this week’s Raw. WrestlingNew.Co says Dana Brooke will serve as Crews’ manager when he goes solo.

Twitter was buzzing with a photo claiming to be of a WWE production monitor from Raw showing an unannounced Evolution match-up, but the tweet which started rumors of an Asuka vs. Lita match have been debunked as fake.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!