Rumor Roundup (Aug. 2, 2018): Hogan/nWo reunion, Riddle WWE deal, tag plans for Jordan and Ambrose, more!

A nWo reunion of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash might be something we see “on the network or a one off sometime soon,” tweeted TicketDrew.

Multiple sources, including Dave Meltzer, are saying Matt Riddle has signed a three year contract with WWE.

On a recent Wrestling Observer Live (transcription via Sportskeeda), Bryan Alvarez commented on plans for Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan when they return from injury: “last I heard was it was gonna be Jordan and Gable again and Rollins and Ambrose as the teams”.

PW Insider has speculated Elias will face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

Based in part on her Instagram story about “rehabbing”, 411mania mentions Nia Jax may be dealing with a leg injury.

