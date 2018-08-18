Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Perhaps as many as four title changes are expected at SummerSlam.

Per the Observer, Matt Hardy is likely taking time off to heal his injuries and his tag team with Bray Wyatt is finished.

The Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen teases are for a match WWE is now planning for Survivor Series later this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In an interview with WWE Now, Sasha Banks said SummerSlam in 2019 would be in Los Angeles but the Observer reports WWE is now saying that’s not the case and they haven’t yet decided on where it will be.

Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that before suffering her injury at the Mae Young Classic this year, Tegan Nox was booked to go to the final.

