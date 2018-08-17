Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

All signs continue to point to WWE doing a talent raid of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, at the earliest opportunity. This would be due to how much success the companies have shared in 2018 and into 2019.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan still hasn’t signed a new contract with WWE but they have “reached an agreement on most of the key issues.”

There’s speculation that Dean Ambrose will be turning heel on Seth Rollins or, at the very least, turn in the very near future.

The Observer notes that Nick Aldis vs. Cody will likely be the main event of ALL IN.

Chris Jericho is apparently going to be doing a movie with Kevin Smith soon.

