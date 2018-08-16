Rumor Roundup (Aug. 16, 2018): SummerSlam booking, Brock/WWE meeting, Mysterio status, Renee’s future, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Brock Lesnar is set for a “closed door meeting” with WWE “head honchos” hours before SummerSlam, per Barn Burner’s Fired Up podcast.

The Fired Up crew also says the finish of Brock’s Universal title match with Roman Reigns is “up in the air” and that if Lesnar wins he “will be working for both WWE and UFC.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE has no immediate plans to switch Renee Young to an announcer role.

Rey Mysterio was removed from Northeast Wrestling booking set for next Friday “due to his upcoming contractual situation with WWE”.

Another former Impact producer has been picked up by WWE and is working in NXT, says PW Insider. James Long also worked with Jeremy Borash and Matt Hardy on “Broken Universe” projects while at TNA.

