Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Undertaker is currently advertised for SmackDown 1000 on Oct. 16. Matches advertised right now include AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Speaking of Bryan, that advertisement, as well as his participation in WWE 2K19 have speculation rampant that he has actually signed a new deal with WWE as had previously been rumored.

According to PW Insider, Dean Ambrose was hidden from everyone backstage before his return on Raw this week.

Sin Cara was on Instagram saying he’s in Birmingham, Alabama to see a doctor, so he appears to be injured and may need surgery for whatever it is.

Another wrestler spotted in Birmingham was NXT’s Riddick Moss, per PW Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!