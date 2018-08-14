Rumor Roundup (Aug. 14, 2018): Reigns heel turn, Asuka walkout, Punk backlash, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Plans for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman to work house shows after SummerSlam has led many, including Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, to think WWE is considering turning one or the other heel.

Despite some online rumors saying she was unhappy and even had walked out on WWE a la Neville, Meltzer says Asuka is “fine” and has no intention to leave the company.

CM Punk being sued by Colt Cabana may be changing fans’ minds about the Chicago native. Punk’s name was booed in his hometown when mentioned at Progress’ show there this weekend, and there’s some concern about the reaction he’ll get at his pre-ALL IN signing.

Speculation is Stokely Hathaway may be WWE-bound after his Evolve 111 loss and farewell speech. Ringside News says he impressed officials while working WrestleMania Axxess in April.

After Tye Dillinger’s match against Shelton Benjamin on Sunday night’s house show ended with the referee throwing up the dreaded ‘X’ and Dillinger being helped to the back, there’s lots of concern online and in the arena Tye may have suffered a serious injury.

