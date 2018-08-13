Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Though WWE has yet to advertise him for the show, Brock Lesnar is expected to be at Monday Night Raw tonight.

Recent social media teases have led to speculation, like in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that the idea of a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen program is still on the table.

The hope is Sami Zayn will be back in time for WrestleMania 35 next year.

WrestleVotes says an announcement on the location for SummerSlam 2019 is coming this week and that the two favorites are “polar opposites on the map.”

Per the Observer, there are negotiations ongoing regarding airing ALL IN as part of a regular television replay after the exclusive pay-per-view window closes.

