Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

If Ring of Honor loses its top stars like Cody and The Young Bucks to WWE early next year, don’t be surprised if they go even harder after CM Punk for the Madison Square Garden show in April.

According to the Observer, it’s expected the Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss match at SummerSlam will be scripted move-for-move at the WWE Performance Center beforehand.

Ricochet is still dealing with an injury he suffered in early June, notes the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

PW Insider says there are a number of MLW regulars who WWE has shown great interest in, not least of which are the likes of Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix, who had previously been the subject of these rumors.

That site also says MLW has signed Brian Pillman Jr. to a long term deal.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.