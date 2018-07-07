Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes says WWE “has a strong idea” on what Daniel Bryan will do regarding whether he’ll stay or go. He’ll apparently be featured heavily in WWE 2K19, seemingly indicating he’ll be staying.

Wrestling Inc says Bryan recently hired the same agency that represents John Cena for his contract negotiations.

According to Barn Burner, Brock Lesnar is confirmed for SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw the next evening.

That site also says WWE Network is preparing to shift to a new strategy where it will focus more on “independent and non-WWE professional wrestling.”

WrestlingNews.co passed along word that WWE could have longer term plans for Dr. Shelby.

