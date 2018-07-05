Rumor Roundup (July 5, 2018): Daniel Bryan status and plans, Jax heat, possible honor for Cappotelli, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Just in case he doesn’t re-sign, WWE is trying to book all the Daniel Bryan “dream matches” before his contract is up, says Wrestling Standard.

That site also says Miz will get involved in Team Hell No’s match at Extreme Rules to set-up Bryan vs. Miz at SummerSlam where if no new contract’s been signed, Miz will win a blow-off. If Bryan signs a deal to stay, they’ll have a longer feud.

On The Board at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer addressed a rumor about Nia Jax’s recent social media behavior toward Alexa Bliss (unfollowing her, liking negative comments directed at Bliss) saying it’s not a work and has resulted in Jax having “real-life heat” with WWE officials.

According to PW Insider, WWE is considering Matt Cappotelli for the 2019 Warrior Award.

Insider also says Impact officials are concerned about their U.S. television viewership. They’re allegedly specifically worried fans are watching YouTube highlights and skipping the Pop TV broadcast.

