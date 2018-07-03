Rumor Roundup (July 3, 2018): WWE interest in Cody & The Elite, Fox plans, TakeOver change, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE is planning to make large money offers to Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks this year, according to WrestleVotes, but it’s not clear any of them will take the deals.

There’s still talk of a Shinsuke Nakamura/Jeff Hardy match at Extreme Rules provided the injuries both stars are dealing with allow them to work the show.

After a report from Backstage in WWE said Fox would be bringing back “some type of show like” Saturday Night’s Main Event as part of their new deal with WWE, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio “people at WWE and Fox” told him there’s nothing to that at this time.

Meltzer also says he was told “not right now” regarding NXT being announced for FS1.

Following up on the report of NXT TakeOver shows starting earlier, PW Insider reports they’ll begin at 7PM EST starting with Brooklyn. The change was made in order to give them the same start time as main roster PPVs.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!