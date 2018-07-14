Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea from Vince McMahon continues to be that Brock Lesnar is holding up the Universal championship and won’t come back to drop it. They also say he’s under contract through the end of August.

WrestleVotes says that as of this Monday, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley was scheduled to go on last at Extreme Rules.

They also say, however, that there was a push for the Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins Iron Man match to be given the main event spot.

The expectation is that Sasha Banks vs. Bayley will be a featured match at SummerSlam and they’ll be given plenty of time to recreate the magic they made in Brooklyn years ago.

According to the Observer, Charlotte’s estimated return date is about three weeks from now.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!