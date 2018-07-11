Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE’s failure to mention Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw this week has led to speculation, notably from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that something changed with Lesnar and WWE within the past week.

TicketDrew notes that WWE will have a new logo and stage set up for SmackDown Live when it moves to FOX in 2019.

Charlotte mentioned on her Instagram that she’s back training for her return to WWE television. She should be back within the next couple weeks.

Sasha Banks and Bayley aren’t expected to be added to Extreme Rules, at least not in a match. It’s possible they aren’t on the pay-per-view at all.

Per MMA Fighting, early estimates for UFC 226 have the show at “a little under 400,000 buys” on pay-per-view.

