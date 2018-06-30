Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Ronda Rousey’s return from suspension will be on the post-Extreme Rules episode of Monday Night Raw, according to PW Insider, and the plan is to have her return that night.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only has Jeff Hardy been working through a pinched nerve, he’s also dealing with a leg injury.

PW Insider notes that Dolph Ziggler has been booked to replace Shawn Michaels in a Comic Con appearance in December through WWE. That’s worth noting because his contract is supposed to be up this summer, so it could indicate some kind of agreement between the two sides.

According to the Observer, NXT TakeOver events are having their start times moved up one hour, though it isn’t supposed to lead to longer shows.

PW Insider has said they heard AXS TV has “made overtures” about airing the Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks promoted All In event on Sept. 1.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!