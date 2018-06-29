Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal title is still the plan, and Vince McMahon is sticking with the original story idea from WrestleMania. That’s the point behind all the Lesnar stuff, to get fans hating him and babyface Reigns for his title win.

It’s unclear if that will be taking place at SummerSlam, however, and there seem to be a lot of ideas up in the air right now. That includes Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules, which could also change.

Chris Jericho told Sean Waltman on his podcast that “there are a couple more matches in the pipeline” and he “might decide to stay a little longer” in New Japan because of it.

Per PW Insider, Triple H made the call to take cruiserweights off Monday Night Raw so they wouldn’t be overexposed and to make sure they were protected by only appearing on 205 Live.

Ryan Satin says a trusted source tells him an announcement of NXT airing on FS1 “may be imminent.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!