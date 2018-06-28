Rumor Roundup (June 28, 2018): Extreme Rules changes, 2K19 announcement, Ziggler contract, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

The apparent cancellation of the multi-man #1 contenders match at Extreme Rules was simply a case of Vince McMahon changing his mind, say Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez.

Ronda Rousey is expected to be announced as the second pre-order exclusive for WWE 2K19.

According to PW Insider, Dolph Ziggler’s WWE contract is up later this summer. He has not signed a new deal.

Rich Swann says he’s been offered a contract by Impact.

Pro Wrestling Sheet tracked down legal documents pertaining to a case where Alberto El Patron is being sued and counter-suing over a 2016 fight in a Texas karaoke bar. Amazingly enough, this appears to be in addition to numerous other bar-related scandals we already knew El Patron was involved with around that time.

