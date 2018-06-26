Rumor Roundup (June 26, 2018): Rousey, future WWE PPV plans, Young Bucks, Impact signing, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Ronda Rousey is expected to get involved in the Raw Women’s title match at Extreme Rules.

A Braun Strowman/Kevin Owens steel cage match will be added to that card, too, says wrestlingnews.co.

WWE’s official Twitter account recently followed Matt Jackson, sparking renewed speculation about the company’s pursuit of The Young Bucks.

Local ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio is promoting AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a WWE Title match and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Sept. 16 Hell in a Cell PPV.

While there was interest from WWE, Eli Drake has re-signed with Impact. According to PW Insider, the new contract “is a longer form deal that secures Drake’s position with the company”.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.