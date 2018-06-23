Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes is saying WWE has presented Undertaker with a pitch for a match at SummerSlam and it’s something he wanted himself at some point.

According to the Observer, AJ Styles isn’t scheduled for WWE shows over the weekend or SmackDown next week because he’s in Australia for promotional work.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes Charlotte had surgery on June 19 and she’s out until the lead up for SummerSlam.

In other return notes, they also say that Alicia Fox was cleared on June 18, Jason Jordan is “tentatively scheduled” to be back in July, and Dean Ambrose has again been at the Performance Center working on his return.

PW Insider says it was a late decision for William Regal not to go to the NXT TV tapings this week. He hasn’t been around for a number of months now.

