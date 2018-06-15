Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s apparently been at least some talk of Brock Lesnar showing up at UFC 226 on July 7 and challenging the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier fight.

To expand on previous word that WWE is “very upset” about Ring of Honor running Madison Square Garden, the Observer is saying WWE is “doing everything possible to block it.”

Lana mentioned on her Instagram that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are helping her prepare for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Observer notes that WWE will have a new show on FS1 that will be a replacement for UFC Tonight.

Tokyo Sports says Meiko Satomura will be in this year’s Mae Young Classic.

