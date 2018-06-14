Rumor Roundup (June 14, 2018): Punk’s UFC future, Bayley plans, scrapped Money in the Bank match, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

An “industry source“ told Los Angeles Times that UFC 225 did less than 150K buys on PPV, which would pretty much end the last argument for CM Punk in the promotion.

Part of the reason Sanity and Authors of Pain were called up was to help fill out a Money in the Bank tag team ladder match, says Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. The decision to scrap that match left the teams in limbo.

Bayley is scheduled to work a lengthy program with Riott Squad which will keep her out of the Raw Women’s Title picture and possibly away from Sasha Banks for quite some time.

Paige also tweeted that she was a victim of theft at Sheraton Memphis while SmackDown was in town there this week. Rusev is pressing charges for the things taken from his and Lana’s room.

WWE is “very upset” about Ring of Honor and AAA possibly holding shows at Madison Square Garden, according to PW Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!