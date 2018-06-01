Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

The Observer says the plan as of now is for Brock Lesnar’s next title defense to headline SummerSlam in August.

It’s not clear yet but Seth Rollins is apparently in the running to be Lesnar’s opponent.

Braun Strowman and Ember Moon are early betting favorites to win the Money in the Bank ladder matches, though previous rumors suggest the men’s winner will come from the SmackDown side.

David Bixenspan notes that Hidden Gems on WWE Network “will be one match most weeks,” though that could change at times.

Per PW Insider, Eli Drake is still in talks with Impact Wrestling about signing a new deal and there is an offer for him already.

