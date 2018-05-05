Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider has now backed up TMZ’s word that Hulk Hogan was close to being used at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble but “as WWE got closer to the event, the idea of Hogan appearing dissipated.”

WrestleVotes notes that its source said that recent reports of Corey Graves being replaceable are laughable and he’s a big part of WWE’s plans.

An interesting tidbit from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: apparently Vince McMahon feels that in foreign countries, size is a big deal. So at media events and things like that, bigger wrestlers are given precedent.

WWE apparently filed a trademark for “The Great American Bash” recently to use for a wrestling show.

The Observer notes that Tino Sabbatelli underwent surgery for a torn pec and he’s expected out for up to nine months.

