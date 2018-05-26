Cody Rhodes could be putting the ROH World Title on the line at All In

As expected, All In was a big focus during the Honor United show from London on Saturday (May 26). NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was on hand for the second and final time during Ring of Honor’s latest tour of the United Kingdom. And Aldis promised to address whether or not he’d accept the booking Billy Corgan made for Cody Rhodes to challenge for his title on Sept. 1 in Chicago.

Cody was on hand as well, so we got a showdown between the two likely headliners:

The NWA Champ unsurprisingly agreed to face Cody at All In, but he had an interesting condition...

ROH hasn’t said anything yet, but Corgan’s fed is already promoting a potential title vs. title bout:

It’s an interesting twist.

On the one hand, this feels like it foreshadows Rhodes beating Dalton Castle (likely at June 29’s Best In The World pay-per-view (PPV) from Baltimore) to become a two-time ROH World Titleholder and give his show a double championship angle. That doesn’t feel like great business for Ring of Honor, however - and certainly not Castle.

On the other hand, this theoretically puts a lot of attention on every fight Rhodes, Castle and Aldis have between now and All In. And why wouldn’t both companies want Cody involved with an angle involving their signature prize? He’s one of, if not THE hottest non-WWE act in the business. He’s capable of getting interviews and media attention with any outlet, on any platform, he wants. If you’re going to make someone bigger than your brand, it might as well be the legacy name with an amazing work ethic and a squeaky clean reputation.

There’s a ways to go for both men, and both titles, between now and Labor Day weekend. Aldis has at least a match with PJ Black, and a Triple Threat with Crimson and Jocephus, before All In. Cody doesn’t have a ROH World Championship shot yet, and Castle has a date with CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero in New York City next Saturday.

We’re intrigued. How bout you?