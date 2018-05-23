Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Sasha Banks signed a new contract with WWE within the last week, per WrestleVotes.

No one within WWE has talked to any of the wrestlers about potential changes with SmackDown regarding reports of the new TV deal with FOX, according to PW Insider.

WrestleVotes says Jeff Hardy was planned for a U.S. title defense at Money in the Bank as of last week. We can expect the build for that to start next week.

PW Insider claims Big Cass was walking around with a limp backstage at SmackDown this week, so he’s either legit hurt or really selling the angle.

Wrestling DVD Network is saying a WWE Greatest Royal Rumble DVD release has been postponed or cancelled.

