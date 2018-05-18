Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The idea behind putting Ronda Rousey in tag matches at the house shows instead of the originally advertised singles matches is apparently that WWE doesn’t want to push too much on her too soon, speculates the Observer.

Talk of SmackDown going to three hours is apparently just that, talk. Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, FOX had been making internal moves to go after WWE programming and that could mean that’s where SmackDown ends up.

There no longer appear to be any plans for a tag team Money in the Bank ladder match, if there ever were.

Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to announce the stipulation for his next WWE title match at SmackDown next week, per the Observer. Previous rumors indicated it may be a Last Man Standing match.

Jack Swagger will likely debut with Bellator before the end of 2018, as he told CBS Radio.

