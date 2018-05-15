Rumor Roundup (May 15, 2018): Rousey/Jax, Big Cass plans, Cena-Bella reunion, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

A source told WrestleVotes Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax was likely booked because WWE felt they had no other options, “they can’t ignore Rousey for another PPV, don’t want her in the ladder match, & can’t have her lose a qualifying match”.

While there’s apparently some truth to the talk of Big Cass being in trouble backstage, it’s believed his program with Daniel Bryan will continue since WWE doesn’t want to rush Miz vs. Bryan and they don’t have anything else lined up.

An Iron Man match is also being discussed as the possible stipulation for AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura’s match at Money in the Bank.

The entertainment tabloids seem to be in agreement about John Cena and Nikki Bella’s future: Us Weekly says she’s spending nights at his apartment, People says they’re reconciling and E! News says “there’s definitely hope for these two”.

ITV was again taping for their World of Sport revival last week, and it inspired another round of WWE trying to lock up top UK talent for their brand, per Wrestling Observer. The site says Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, El Ligero, Travis Banks, Chris Brookes, Jinny, and Eddie Dennis were in talks with WWE.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct!