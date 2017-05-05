Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The reason WWE announced Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns injuries on the Raw after Payback was to both help push the feud as brutal and to explain why they were both going to miss the show that night.

According to the Observer, the finish for the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss match was changed four times in the 30 hours leading up to their match at Payback.

It looks like a six-woman tag team match is planned for Backlash.

The current plan is for "Bring it to the Table" to be a montly series on the WWE Network, according to PW Insider.

The Observer notes Matt and Jeff Hardy tried to get Jeremy Borash to go with them to WWE but he has too much else going on and decided to stay with Impact Wrestling.

