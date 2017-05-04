Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Photos in The Sun show Undertaker and wife Michelle entering David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in New York (a top orthopaedics hospital in the U.S.) recently. It’s expected he’ll undergo a number of procedures there now that he’s retired - including the long-rumored hip replacement.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, "everybody wants Adam Cole right now." It’s believed New Japan and WWE are the top two contenders.

Vince McMahon was not at Payback, Raw or SmackDown this week, allegedly because he’s trying to travel less and didn’t want to fly cross-country.

Here’s a cool one - SEScoops says Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho used a powerbomb on the floor rather than KO’s usual apron powerbomb on Tuesday night as an homage to how Jake Roberts wrote off Ricky Steamboat back in 1986.

Jack Swagger will be billed on the indies as “Formerly Known as Jack Swagger”.

