Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that -- rumors. None of this has been confirmed as legitimate news or fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The reason WWE announced Braun Strowman could miss six months is so his return can be a surprise, where he'll challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

The plan now is for WWE to move the SummerSlam title match to Great Balls of Fire and have Strowman wrestle Lesnar at SummerSlam. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are the top candidates for the match.

Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss are all apparently being strongly considered for Total Divas now that Eva Marie is out.

Paige could be next to be removed from Total Divas, though a final decision hasn't been made.

There is no set time for Shane McMahon to work with WWE but all sides are still happy and he'll likely be around as long as that's the case.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. Have fun with it.